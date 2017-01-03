Mulher emagrece 47 kg após descobrir que o marido e a amante a chamavam de gorda

A vida de Betsy Ayala, 34 anos, mudou radicalmente após o nascimento de sua filha, em 2013, quando chegou a pesar 120 kg na gravidez. A norte-americana, que hoje pesa 72 kg e mora no Texas (EUA), foi surpreendida com traição do marido seis meses depois de dar à luz. Ela encontrou uma troca mensagens dele com a amante onde a chamavam de gorda.
Em vez de sofrer com as ofensas e a traição do marido, Betsy deu a volta por cima. Em entrevista ao jornal britânico Daily Mail, a mulher, que agora está separada, conta que passou a fazer exercícios físicos e trocou os lanches açucarados que comia por shakes saudáveis.
— Eu chorava depois de cada treino. Então, decidi que iria mudar por mim e para a minha filha. Queria que ela tivesse orgulho de mim.
Happy #TransformationTuesday!!! Hope everyone is having a fabulous Tuesday! For anyone who doesn't know a bit about how the girl on the left changed to the girl on the right ... I have always been "fluffy" when I was a kid I never played sports because I was always insecure about my weight and I honestly remember faking being sick on running days because I couldn't run like the other kids ... fast forward to my college years I started gaining weight very fast until I reached about 215 and was there for about 7 years until I got pregnant and gained another 50 I was at the lowest point in my life physically, mentally and emotionally when I found #Herbalife I tried many things and nothing ever gave me results that I could maintain until this ... I changed everything and never looked back ... my intention with this and every other transformation post is to show anyone who feels hopeless or frustrated that changing your life is possible and worth it beyond any expectation. For your life to change you have to change and fighting for the best version of yourself is the best investment you will ever make not only for you but for anyone who loves you and looks up to you ...
Betsy perdeu 47 kg desde que passou a cuidar da alimentação e a praticar exercícios com frequência. Agora, acredita que a traição do ex-marido acabou lhe favorecendo, pois encontrou ânimo e força para construir uma nova vida.
— Não sabia o que fazer naquele momento. Eu pesava mais de 118 kg e estava com um bebê de seis meses. Agora eu sinceramente sinto que o que ele fez foi uma bênção, porque, caso contrário, eu ficaria daquele jeito para sempre — afirma.
Segundo ela, o relacionamento do casal, que durou 14 anos, sempre foi bastante tenso e a situação piorou quando Betsy teve depressão pós-parto.
— Eu não conseguia dormir e não tinha nenhum desejo de viver, mas eu tinha um recém-nascido, então foi uma época muito difícil — relembra.
Happy Transformation Tuesday!!!!! So this is how I gained 100 lbs ... Every week it was a birthday party or a function at work or a stressful day or thanksgiving or Christmas or my mom made my favorite food and so on and so on. So every week I would tell myself I'm starting on Monday and then I would and something would "happen" and I quit so I would say next Monday and I would eat everything under the sun because it was the last week of cheating and then it would happen all over again MY ADVICE: If you want to win this battle you are going to have to deal with all those situations and make a choice. I still enjoy the holidays and special occasions but now in moderation and I'm prepared for them. If you are waiting for New Years to make this "change" your will to change won't be any different January 1st than it is today. DO IT NOW
O conflito com a balança começou ainda na adolescência, quando chegou a pesar 97 kg, devido aos problemas de ansiedade.
— Sempre fui a garota gordinha, nunca fiz esportes ou atividade física. Em vez de lidar com a fonte do problema, eu comia. Então, cada vez que ficava ansiosa, comia mais um pouco, se transformando em um ciclo vicioso.
Agora, Betsy faz questão de mostrar a sua boa forma nas redes sociais para motivar outras mulheres.
— Estou mais feliz e confiante e, acima de tudo, sou uma pessoa positiva.
Gooooood Mooooorning!!!! As everyone is preparing for the holiday and doing their last minute preps I just want to take a sec to wish everyone a very Merry Christmas and say thank you My favorite thing about doing social media is getting to meet so many wonderful people who have similar struggles and developing a kinship with people you otherwise wouldn't have met and I'm very grateful for that opportunity and just wanted to say I love you guys All my love and well wishes and may your 2017 be blessed with all you desire and more
Married to #Herbalife but me and 24HF have a thing going on 6 days a week
Happy #TransformationTuesday !!! The first two pics are the very first transformation pic I ever posted and I was soooo happy because I had dropped from a size 20 to a size 16 this was two years ago and now pic on the right size 8 Still working on improving my results but geez even my eyebrows got a makeover ... - If you're ready to start your own transformation or you're in the process and looking for improved results DM Me!!! How much time will you allow to pass before you decide to be the best version of you