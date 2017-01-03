Mulher emagrece 47 kg após descobrir que o marido e a amante a chamavam de gorda

Volta por cima 03/01/2017 | 16h17 Atualizada em

A vida de Betsy Ayala, 34 anos, mudou radicalmente após o nascimento de sua filha, em 2013, quando chegou a pesar 120 kg na gravidez. A norte-americana, que hoje pesa 72 kg e mora no Texas (EUA), foi surpreendida com traição do marido seis meses depois de dar à luz. Ela encontrou uma troca mensagens dele com a amante onde a chamavam de gorda.

Em vez de sofrer com as ofensas e a traição do marido, Betsy deu a volta por cima. Em entrevista ao jornal britânico Daily Mail, a mulher, que agora está separada, conta que passou a fazer exercícios físicos e trocou os lanches açucarados que comia por shakes saudáveis.

— Eu chorava depois de cada treino. Então, decidi que iria mudar por mim e para a minha filha. Queria que ela tivesse orgulho de mim.



Betsy perdeu 47 kg desde que passou a cuidar da alimentação e a praticar exercícios com frequência. Agora, acredita que a traição do ex-marido acabou lhe favorecendo, pois encontrou ânimo e força para construir uma nova vida.



— Não sabia o que fazer naquele momento. Eu pesava mais de 118 kg e estava com um bebê de seis meses. Agora eu sinceramente sinto que o que ele fez foi uma bênção, porque, caso contrário, eu ficaria daquele jeito para sempre — afirma.

Segundo ela, o relacionamento do casal, que durou 14 anos, sempre foi bastante tenso e a situação piorou quando Betsy teve depressão pós-parto.

— Eu não conseguia dormir e não tinha nenhum desejo de viver, mas eu tinha um recém-nascido, então foi uma época muito difícil — relembra.



O conflito com a balança começou ainda na adolescência, quando chegou a pesar 97 kg, devido aos problemas de ansiedade.

— Sempre fui a garota gordinha, nunca fiz esportes ou atividade física. Em vez de lidar com a fonte do problema, eu comia. Então, cada vez que ficava ansiosa, comia mais um pouco, se transformando em um ciclo vicioso.

Agora, Betsy faz questão de mostrar a sua boa forma nas redes sociais para motivar outras mulheres.

— Estou mais feliz e confiante e, acima de tudo, sou uma pessoa positiva.

